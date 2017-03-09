Spring is in the air in Laois as hazy sunshine marks start of mild settled spell

Spring has made an appearance in Laois with blast of hazy sunshine and warmer conditions that signal the start of a mild spell forecast to last through the weekend and into next week.

Met Éireann says the sunny spells at first today will be followed thicker cloud with scattered outbreaks of light rain however it will remain mild with maximum temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Thursday night will be generally cloudy and misty overnight but will be relatively mild and frost free, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius, in fresh southerly winds.

Friday is expected to be mild again. While mostly cloudy and breezy, there could be sunny breaks in parts.

It is expected to staying relatively mild out to the end of the week and well into next week too. Mixed, with some falls of rain, but lengthy dry spells occurring too.