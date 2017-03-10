Irish Water insists contamination of water in older property is a private matter as it is in a shared supply

Irish Water insists that one of Portlaoise's oldest houses, which was hit by a contaminated water problem, is not metered and any problem is the result of it being on a shared supply with other properties.

Irish Water says it has carried out further investigations into the water supplies at Pepper Lane and Main Street Portlaoise and established that the properties are "unmetered".

"At the time that properties such as those at Pepper Lane and Main Street were built, they often were built to have shared or connected water supplies. Properties that have a shared water supply are unmetered as only properties with a single supply have a meter," said the company in a statement issued to the Leinster Express.

Karl Meehan and his partner Katie live with their family in an above shop property in a line of old houses on Peppers Lane Portlaoise. In recent weeks their supply became contaminated with thousands of tiny beads that are used in filter systems. Mr Meehan claimed that there was no filter in his property and the house has a meter.

"Shared water supplies can result in a private homes sharing the supply with a property that it is either above, below or beside them and as a result the source of the beads entering the water supply at the property could be from any of the properties around," said a statement from Irish Water.

Irish Water reiterated that the source of the beads is not from any treatment carried out by Irish Water and is not an issue that has occurred on the public network and is a private matter.