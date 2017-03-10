Nearly 60 patients waiting for beds in Portlaoise and Tullamore hospitals

The hospital to which Laois people are referred for a range of treatments is swamped by people waiting for a bed while there are 18 patients waiting at Portlaoise hospital's A&E to be admitted.

A total of 21 ill patients were on A&E trollies and 19 are on wards waiting for beds at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore according to the daily Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation figures.

The figures for Friday, March 10 show that there are 19 people waiting on trollies at the A&E in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Tullamore is the first referral hospital for Laois patients with conditions that cannot be treated at Portloise hospital.

The figures come in the wake of a meeting between health service management and hospital consultants in Portlaoise this week on the future direction of the hospital. Management want to open a new unit in Portlaoise for medical assessment but doctors fear that this will lead to the closure of the A&E.

Management want to carry out the change on a phased basis to ensure hospitals in Tullamore, Naas and Dublin are not overloaded.