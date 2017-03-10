Laois' disability champion Garrett Culliton departs post to train for the London Marathon

Fond wishes of farewell and good luck are flooding in for Laois man Garrett Culliton, who is taking a break from the post of Sports Inclusion Disability Officer with Laois Sports Partnership to pursue personal goals, including the London Marathon.

Garrett Culliton is from Clonaslee, a son of the late Gerry Culliton who played rugby for Ireland.

Garrett himself was a sporting all rounder while growing up, but a spinal cord injury sustained during a rugby match when he was 22, left him in a wheelchair.

Not to be deterred, he overcame the tragedy to achieve sporting success, not just for himself but for many other Laois people with disabilities.

He has been instrumental in the founding of wheelchair rugby and basketball teams alongside his exploits as an accomplished discus thrower and table tennis player at international level, competing in the paralympics four times.

Laois Sports Partnership have wished him well.

"After 12 fantastic year's of service to Laois Sports Partnership we say farewell to Garrett Culliton who is our Sports Inclusion Disability Officer. Garrett is taking a career break to pursue some personal goals including the London Marathon. Laois Sports Partnership staff and Board would like to wish him every success and thank him for his outstanding work in promoting sports for people with disabilities in Laois and across Ireland as he is truly an inspiration and a great advocate of people's ability rather than disability. You will be missed by all the clients and services and we wish you all the best on your future journey," the organisation said.

Well wishers have followed with countless tributes online, wishing Garrett the best of luck in his new adventures.