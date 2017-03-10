Abbeyleix project aims to honour the memory of local men who fought and died in World War I
Lord DeVesci presented Certificates of Honour to the families of local soldiers in 1917 and now the Laois community wants to remember these soldiers with a special exhibition
Abbeyleix projects aims to recognised valour of soldiers a century on.
The staff at Heritage House Abbeyleix have been busy researching the names on the list of men who were presented with 'Certificates of Honour' in July 1917 by Lord de Vesci with the aim of holding an exhibition of memorabilia relating to World War 1 in particular, the men who enlisted.
Many of the surnames will be familiar to locals and they now want your help in sourcing documents e.g letters, telegrams, discharge notices or the certificates themselves, clothing, medals or any other memorabilia that you feel would be of interest.
These were monumental times in the history of our neighbours and friends and Paula and the staff of Heritage House feel that the brave men who fought...on the continent during this campaign should be given the recognition they deserve.
Some have already been in touch with the staff at Heritage House but, due to an unfortunate break-in a few months ago much of the information gathered to date has been lost.
So, can those who had already made contact please call again and to anyone else who can help with this exhibition please contact Paula or any staff member at Abbeyleix Heritage House on 057 8731653.
The following is the full list of recipients as published by the Leinster Express in 1917:
Denis Byrne 1st Batt. Irish Guards - Wife Mrs Byrne Granafalla Abbeyleix
Patrick Bergin 7th Batt Royal Irish Rifles – Uncle William Dunne Green Road Abbeyleix
John Boylan 3rd Batt Leinster Regiment – Mother Mrs Mary Boylan Ballyroan Abbeyleix
John Burke 4th Batt Leinster Regiment – Mother Mrs Sarah Burke Tullyroe Abbeyleix
Robert Branker Army Service Corps – Wife Mrs Branker Temperance Street Abbeyleix
Richard Baldwin 3rd Batt Leinster Regiment - Wife Mrs Bridget Baldwin Rathmoyle Cottages
Cpl William Brown (died) 4th Batt Leinster Regiment - Widow Mrs Sarah Brown Temperance St Abbeyleix
Joseph Bonham 2nd Batt Irish Guards - Mother Mrs Mary Bonham Ballinakill Road Abbeyleix
Thomas Brazil Royal Field Artillery - Mother Mrs Anne Brazil Temperance Street Abbeyleix
James Coady (killed) 4th Batt Leinster Regiment - Father Mr Michael Coady Clonkin Abbeyleix
Jeremiah Corrigan 3rd Batt Royal Irish Rifles - Wife Mrs Corrigan Brandra Abbeyleix
Harold Cole 59th Machine Gun Corps - Sister-in-Law Mrs Cole Ballymullen
Patrick Carroll 2nd Dragoon Guards - Sister Mrs Mary Maher Rathmoyle Abbeyleix
John Clooney 2nd Batt Leinster Regiment - Mother Mrs Kate Clooney Churchview Abbeyleix
James Carroll Leinster Regiment - Mother Mrs Maria Carroll Derrykearne Abbeyleix
Joseph Carroll Army Service Corps - Mother Mrs Maria Carroll Derrykearne Abbeyleix
Michael Chester 4th Batt Leinster Regiment - Wife Mrs Mary Chester Tunduff Abbeyleix
James Chester Royal Horse Artillery - Sister Mrs Mary Holohan Ballindine Abbeyleix
Thomas Cummins R.A.M.C. - Wife Mrs Bridget Cummins The Tile Abbeyleix
Richard Baldwin South Irish Horse - Mother Mrs J Baldwin Doone Raheen Mountrath
George Baldwin Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers - Mother Mrs J Baldwin Doone Raheen Mountrath
T Baldwin Army Service Corps - Mother Mrs J Baldwin Doone Raheen Mountrath
Patrick Coonan 6th Batt Connaught Rangers - Mother Mrs Kate Coonan Ballindine Road
William Carthy Royal Field Artillery - Wife Mrs Annie Carthy Rathmoyle Cottages
James Dooley 1st Batt Irish Guards - Mother Mrs Mary Dooley Rathmoyle Abbeyleix
Daniel Delaney Royal Garrison Artillery - Father Thomas Delaney Graiguenahown Spink Queen's Co.
Michael Devey 3rd Batt Leinster Regiment - Mother Mrs Julia Devey Ballyruin Ballyroan
Hugh Fyffe 10th Batt Royal Irish Fusiliers - Father Mr Andrew Fyffe The Square Abbeyleix
Robert Fyffe 10th Batt Royal Irish Fusiliers - Father Mr Andrew Fyffe The Square Abbeyleix
Flt Sub-Lieut Cecil Fitzherbert Naval Air Service - Father Mr Fitzherbert Millbrook Abbeyleix
Captain Arnold Fitzherbert South Irish Horse - Father Mr Fitzherbert Millbrook Abbeyleix
Patrick Guilfoyle R.G.A. - Wife Mrs Guilfoyle Ballytarsna Abbeyleix
Sgt.George Galbraith 12th Batt R Inniskilling Fusiliers - Mother Sarah Galbraith Corbally House Abbeyleix
Sgt.Charles Galbraith South Irish Horse - Mother Mrs Sarah Galbraith Corbally House Abbeyleix
John Greene (died) 3rd Batt Connaught Rangers - Mother Mrs Kate Greene Rathmoyle Cottages
Edward Foster Hartford London Regt. Civil Service Rifles - Father J Hartford Fordville Abbeyleix
Samuel Headland R.H.A. - Wife Mrs Headland The Warren Abbeyleix
Patrick Horan (killed) 4th Batt Leinster Regiment - Brother William Horan Ballyroan
Sgt Michael Hooper 4th Batt Leinster Regiment - Wife Mrs Bridget Hooper Temperance St Abbeyleix
J H Johnston Army Ordnance Corps - Mother Mrs Judith Johnston Ballyroan
Sgt Joe King Coldstream Guards - Mother Mrs King Sweetview Abbeyleix
Q/Mas Sgt William King Irish Guards - Mother Mrs King Sweetview Abbeyleix
Q/Mas Sgt Bernard King Australian A.S.C. Mother Mrs King Sweetview Abbeyleix
Richard Henry Lucas 5th Lancers - Father Mr George Lucas Abbeyleix
Arthur Joseph Lucas Royal Engineers - Father Mr George Lucas Abbeyleix
Daniel Loughman (killed) Duke of Wellington Regiment - Father Michael Loughman Temperance Street
Michael Loughman Royal Irish Regiment - Father Michael Loughman Temperance Street
William Lalor 4th Batt Leinster Regiment - Mother Mrs Bridget Lalor Temperance Street
John Lalor (killed) R.N H.M.S. Pembroke - Mother Mrs Bridget Lalor Temperance Street
W.P.Lanniagn Motor Transport - Father Mr Lannigan Springmount
Jack Muldowney (prisoner) 12th Lancers - Mother Mrs Muldowney Killamuck
John Mangan East Surrey Regiment - Wife Mrs Mangan Red House Abbeyleix
David McAlden South Irish Horse - Father William McAlden Knapton Abbeyleix
Alick McAlden Royal Field Artillery - Father William McAlden Knapton Abbeyleix
Robert McAlden Army Service Corps - Father William McAlden Knapton Abbeyleix
John McAlden Canadian Mounted Rifles - Father William McAlden Knapton Abbeyleix
Joseph McAlden (died) 48th Canadian Highlanders -Mother Mrs McAlden Knapton Abbeyleix
Thomas Morris (died) 8th Btn Royal Dublin Fusiliers - Wife Mrs T Morris Blue Gate
Joseph Morris H.M.S.Glasgow - Father Mr J Morris Killamuck
Frederick Mulcahy 9th Cheshire Regiment - Wife Mrs Mulcahy The Warren
William Madigan (killed) 1st Batt Leinster Regiment - Mother Mrs Margaret Madigan Ballyroan
Denis McEvoy 26th Batt Tyneside Irish - Mother Mrs Kate McEvoy Derryfore Ballyroan
James Morrissey R.A.M.C. - Mother Mrs Morrissey The Hotel Abbeyleix
Sgt William Mitchell South Irish Horse - Father Mr Thomas Mitchell Tunduff House Abbeyleix
Sgt.Major Thomas Mitchell South Irish Horse - Father Mr Thomas Mitchell Tunduff House Abbeyleix
George Mills 6th Batt Royal Irish Regiment - Sister Kate Mills Tunduff Abbeyleix
Michael Moore (drowned) R.A.M.C. - Mother Mrs Margaret Moore Temperance Street
John Mills 3rd Batt Leinster Regiment - Wife Mrs Theresa Mills Tunduff
Joseph McGrath (discharged) 3rd Batt Leinster Regiment - Wife Mary McGrath Rathmoyle Cottages
William B Neil H.M.S. Lion - Mother Mrs Mary Neil Oldtown Abbeyleix
Gordon Neil 6th Batt Royal Irish Regiment - Mother Mrs Mary Neil Oldtown Abbeyleix
Sgt Henry Neil (died) 2nd Batt Royal Irish Regiment - Mother Mary Neil Oldtown Abbeyleix
John Neil (drowned) H.M.S. Severn - Mother Mrs Mary Neil Oldtown Abbeyleix
Robert Neil (prisoner) 3rd Batt Royal Irish Regiment - Mother Mrs Mary Neil Oldtown Abbeyleix
Samuel Neil Dorset Regiment - Mother Mrs Mary Neil Oldtown Abbeyleix
Thomas Nevin Royal Garrison Artillery - Mother Mrs Nevin Ballymullen Abbeyleix
Richard Oxley 1st Batt Irish Guards - Mother Mrs Sarah Oxley Closh Shanahoe
Michael O'Neil Motor Transport A.S.C. - Wife Mrs O'Neil New Row Abbeyleix
Robert Penman Royal Engineers - Mother Mrs Penman Sweetview Abbeyleix
William Penman Royal Engineers - Mother Mrs Penman Sweetview Abbeyleix
John Ryan Royal Scots Fusiliers - Mother Mrs Mary Ryan Ballypickas Abbeyleix
Henry Ryan 9th Batt Welsh Regiment - Mother Mrs Susan Ryan Ballyroan Abbeyleix
Michael Ryan 2nd Batt Irish Guards - Mother Mrs Susan Ryan Ballyroan Abbeyleix
John Revington (prisoner) 1st Batt Leinster Regiment - Wife Mrs Anastasia Revington The Tiles
Watson Smyth (killed) London Territorials - Father Thomas Smyth Sweetview Abbeyleix
Michael Sheeran 50th Batt 10th Canadian Brigade - Brother Andrew Sheeran Killamuck Abbeyleix
2nd Lieut Herbert Smyth 7th Batt Royal Irish Fusiliers - Mother Mrs Smyth Preston Terrace Abbeyleix
Sgt Alfred Smyth R.A.M.C. - Mother Mrs Smyth Preston Terrace Abbeyleix
Walter Smyth 1st Royal Dragoons - Mother Mrs Smyth Preston Terrace Abbeyleix
W J Taylor South African Infantry - Mother Mrs Taylor Sweetview Abbeyleix
Herbert Young (killed) 101st Canadian Light Infantry - Father William Young Ballyroan
Albert Young 5th Lancers - Father William Young Ballyroan
George Williams (prisoner) 2nd Batt Leinster Regiment - Aunt Mrs Eliza Morris Churchview Abbeyleix
Sgt Thomas Wrafter 4th Batt Leinster Regiment - Wife Mrs Mary Wrafter Temperance Street
James Wallace (killed) Irish Guards - Mother Mrs R Wallace Granafalla Abbeyleix
Albert Wilkinson Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers - Father Samuel Wilkinson Colt Abbeyleix
Jerh.Wilkinson Irish Guards - Father Samuel Wilkinson Colt Abbeyleix
Frederick Wilkinson Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers – Father Samuel Wilkinson Colt Abbeyleix
Source
Leinster Express 7th July 1917
