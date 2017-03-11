Nicole Turner through to final of Para Swimming World Series in Copenhagen tonight

Nicole Turner is one three of the five Irish swimmers who has progressed to contest five of the finals of the Para Swimming World Series in Copenhagen tonight.

Nicole, along with Rio Paralympic medallist Ellen Keane, and upcoming youngster Barry McClements all progressed from various heats this morning to set up a busy night of finals for the Irish team in Denmark. All races at this new World Series are being run as multi classification meaning advancement from the heats is determined based on a points system.

Rio Paralympian Nicole Turner was the first Irish swimmer to advance to an evening final. The Laois Marlins swimmer placed sixth overall in the heats of the 50m butterfly in a time of 39.30. She quickly followed this up with seventh overall in the heats of the 400m Freestyle to set up an exciting evening for herself with two finals.

The evening session gets underway at 4pm Irish time this evening.