Mountmellick students to dance a Céilithon for Leukaemia trust

Mountmellick Community School students will be dancing their grey socks off in the square all day this Thursday March 16, to raise money for the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust, a charity nominated by the students themselves.

From 9am until the close of the school day at 3.20pm, the staff and students of the secondary school will take turns at ceili dancing in O'Connell Square, helped and guided by teachers, mentors and friends of MCS.

The music will be provided by the talented music students from the school, who last year brought down the house with their Riverdance performances at the annual show.

"This school has never failed to impress over the years when it comes to raising funds- events have always exceeded expectations in terms of fun, atmosphere and most importantly collecting money for charity. We do not expect this to be any different," said principal Larry Curtin.

There will be a street collection on the day and face painting will be offered for a small donation.