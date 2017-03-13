Cash and tools robbed in Ballylinan, Portlaoise, Mountrath and Rosenallis

The gardaí are appealing for information following a spate of burglaries across Laois within in the past week, with cash, jewellery and power tools among the items stolen by thieves.

A total of five houses were hit by thieves in the Ballylinan area, two on Saturday, March 4, two on Wednesday, March 8, and one on Friday, March 10.

In all cases entry was gained to the rear of the property and all the houses were ransacked.

Assorted items were stolen, including jewellery and cash. A garda spokesperson has told the Leinster Express that the thieves left other valuable items untouched, suggesting that there were only after smaller items.

At one of the houses the thief or thieves smashed the burglar alarm off the wall, although it is not known what type of alarm it was, nor whether the alarm was working properly or switched on.

The spokesperson said this spate of burglaries once again illustrates the importance of security alarms, with a few of the houses not having alarms and all the homes unoccupied at the time.

The gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen any suspicious vehicles in the area as thieves may have been checking out houses to target earlier in the week.

In other areas of the county, a small quantity of cash was stolen from a house at Tinnahinch, Rosenallis, between 6pm and 9pm on Wednesday, March 8.

Forced entry was gained via the rear of the property.

A house was broken into at Parkavilla, Mountrath, sometime between 6pm on March 10 and just after midnight on March 11.

The house was ransacked and electrical items and cash were taken.

And there were two house break-ins reported in Portlaoise on Friday, March 10.

One occurred sometime between 3pm and 8pm at Lake Drive, Kilminchy, where a significant quantity of cash and jewellery was taken after the thief gained entry through a rear skylight.

The other break in happened at Derrygarron, sometime throughout the day, with power tools taken.

The house was vacant at the time and entry was gained through the side of the house.

Gardaí are asking for any witnesses to contact them.

Anyone who can assist the gardaí with their investigations should contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100.