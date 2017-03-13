Met Éireann's early forecast predicts rain on parades this St Patrick's Day

St Patrick's Day Festival organisers around Laois will be keeping a close eye on the the weather forecast over the coming days as Met Éireann's early predictions are not great.

Days out from the big events, the State forecaster says that Friday, St Patrick's Day will start cold and dry in places with moderate southwest breezes.

However, outbreaks of rain look set to develop quickly over Atlantic coastal counties and this rain is then expected to become fairly widespread by early afternoon.

Some of it will be heavy, mainly in western and northern areas.

Becoming breezy everywhere, with freshening southwest winds. Cool too, with top temperatures 9 to 11 C.