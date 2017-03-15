Court - Portlaoise man was abusive and spat blood

A Portlaoise man arrested twice on the same morning for being drunk and abusive has been found suitable to do community service in lieu of going prison.

George Buggy (31), 5 Lakeglen, Portlaoise, was charged back in January with two public order incidents.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly gave evidence that a mobile garda patrol on the Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise at 9.50am on November 23 last observed the accused stumble off the path into the road. Buggy was aggressive and abusive toward the gardaí, and continued to be abusive after arrest.

He was placed in a custody room in the garda station, where he spat blood from a lip injury.

The blood had to be cleaned, with €306 damage caused.

Buggy was then released from custody, but a short time later, at 11.45am, he was again detected by gardaí on Main Street Portlaoise, clearly intoxicated.

He was verbally abusive to the gardaí and was again arrested.

The accused had over 42 previous convictions, including public order offences.

After hearing the evidence, Judge Catherine Staines said that the accused probably shouldn’t have been released from the garda station while still intoxicated, and she struck out the charges relating to the second incident.

Ordering the accused to hand over €100 compensation, Judge Staines imposed 100 hours’ community service in lieu of six months in prison, and put the matter back for a probation and community service report.

When the case returned to the district court last Thursday, the accused was found suitable for community service, and on the charge of criminal damage Judge Staines imposed 100 hours’ community service in lieu of six months in prison.

The other charges were taken into consideration.