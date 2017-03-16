Court- Mountrath man hurled beer can at detective and tried to headbutt him

A Mountrath man who hurled a beer can at a garda detective and then tried to headbutt him has been given 200 hours’ community service in lieu of six months in prison.

When the case against Edward Cash (21), The Bungalow, Mountrath, first came before the district court last December, Garda Keith Hartnett gave evidence that on January 10 last year, following attempts to stop a car driving dangerously, the car crashed and the driver fled the scene.

The passenger in the car, Edward Cash, threw a can of beer at Detective Garda Michael O’Donovan and came at him with his fists clenched and attempted to headbutt the detective.

Cash had 28 previous convictions.

Judge Catherine Staines described the offence as very serious.

Defence for Cash, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said there had been no physical contact between her client and the detective, but Cash did throw a beer can at him and did threaten him.

Saying it was an appalling way to treat a garda, Judge Catherine Staines imposed 200 hours’ community service in lieu of six months.

There was a separate charge against the accused, relating to a public order matter that took place on the morning of December 22 last.

Garda Hartnett said he had been called to the accused’s home that morning, as Cash was drunk and remonstrating with neighbours, offering them to fight.

Ms Fitzpatrick said her client had drunk too much, and had subsequently spent the night in the garda station.

Setting a bail condition that the accused was not to drink alcohol, Judge Staines put the matter back to March 9, for a probation and community service report.

When the case returned to court last Thursday, the accused was found suitable for community service.

Judge Staines ruled as outlined, imposing 200 hours' community service in lieu of six months in prison.