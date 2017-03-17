Court - Man claims he had stolen fuel and siphoning tools to put diesel into his car

A 20-year-old man caught with stolen diesel and siphoning tools claimed that he had taken the diesel to put into his own car.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that on November 10, 2016, David Delaney (20) was driving a car which pulled in on the road prior to a garda checkpoint.

The gardaí spoke to the accused, who had no licence and no insurance.

There were two other males in the car with the accused, and after a garda search a drum of diesel which had been stolen earlier and tools used for siphoning were found in the vehicle.

The car was seized and later found to be dangerously defective, with two excessively worn tyres.

The accused had one previous conviction.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the diesel was recovered intact and the injured party was not at a loss.

She said that her client had only just got the vehicle and very foolishly took it out without proper documentation.

“At the time, he was keeping poor company and could have been making better decisions,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Defence said that the accused had taken the diesel to put into his car.

For no insurance, Judge Staines convicted and fined the accused €100, and disqualified him from driving for two years.

The charge of having no licence was taken into consideration.

For the “particularly nasty offence” of stealing the diesel, Judge Staines said it merited a prison sentence, but as he had pleaded guilty she put the matter back to May 11 for a probation report.

The accused was also directed to pay €100 compensation.