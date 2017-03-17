Court - Accused ran out of petrol after smashing window in Portarlington, putting woman in fear

A man who smashed the window of his ex-partner's house in Portarlington and put her in fear ran out of petrol when he tried to make his getaway.

That was State's evidence at last week's Portlaoise District Court in the case of Carl Fox (26).

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that on February 28 this year, the accused and a female went to the home of Fox's ex-partner in Portarlington.

He was intoxicated and acting in an aggressive manner, smashing the window of his ex-partner's house and putting her in fear.

He then tried to make a getaway but his vehicle ran out of petrol, and Fox ran away from the gardaí.

He had 15 previous convictions.

Insp Conway said that the gardaí were requesting the accused to stay out of Portarlington.

Defence for the accused said that Fox had been under the influence of alcohol and intoxicants at the time.

Defence said that Fox would give an undertaking not to go near the injured party's house again.

Defence also said that Fox's current partner had said he suffered a serious head injury in 2015 which caused seizures, and he is now seeing a consultant.

He apologised for his behaviour, said defence.

Judge Catherine Staines said there had been a protection order in place for his ex-partner and he had completely disregarded this, putting the woman in fear.

Judge Staines imposed two months in prison, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal, on the accused's own bond of €100.