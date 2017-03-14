Laois rolls out the red carpet for Rose of Tralee Maggie McEldowney

The red carpet will be rolled out in Laois this week for Rose of Tralee Maggie McEldowney, who is visiting the county this Wednesday March 15.

The Chicago Rose is back in the emerald isle in time for St Patrick’s Day but before she celebrates our national holiday, the Rose of Tralee is calling to Laois to meet local people.

The Portlaoise Heritage Hotel, the host venue for the 2017 Laois Rose Selection is a fitting first port of call for Maggie, expected to arrive at 2pm.

She will then call to the Laois Shopping Centre for an opportunity to meet people from the locality before travelling on to Kildare for the next leg of her week-long tour of the Ireland.

Maggie arrived into Ireland on Monday March 13 for a week-long multi-county tour that includes Kilkenny, Kildare, Laois, Cork, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Dublin and Kerry.

She will be a special guest at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin before travelling to Tralee to take part in the International ½ Marathon and watching Kerry v Dublin in the Allianz Football League on Saturday.

A key part of Maggie’s trip to Ireland this week is to launch the stunning new LEAF Jewellery Collection from Tipperary Crystal, lead sponsor of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The 2017 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from 16 to 22 August following a two-day Rose Tour in County Kildare.

There is still time to enter the Laois Rose Selection, to be held on April 30, with the Leinster Express as exclusive media partner.

Contact Lyn on 083 4631611 or Steve on 086 2505791. Email Laoisroseoftralee@gmail.com or steve@roseoftralee.ie or fill out an application form www.roseoftralee.ie.