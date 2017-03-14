Former Portlaoise judge hearing historic terrorist case in Dublin

A respected judge, who heard everything from drink driving case to convicting John Gilligan in Portlaoise District Court, is hearing a historic trial at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin.

Eimantas Valteris (33) is the first Lithuanian to face terrorist-related offences in the Republic. He was arrested by gardai in 2013 as part of an ongoing operation to counter dissident republican activities in the border area.

The trial is continuing before Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Haughton and Judge Gerard Griffin at Special Criminal Court Number 2.

Judge Haughton stood in for a number of years in Portlaoise in a temporary capacity after the departure of Judge Mary Martin. Judge Haughton was succeeded by Judge Catherine Staines.

During his time sitting in Portlaoise, Judge Haughton convicted gangland criminal John Gilligan for the unlawful posession of a mobile phone in Portlaoise Prision.

Mr Valteris, with an address at Park Vale, Grange Rath, Drogheda, Co Meath, pleaded not guilty to the unlawful possession of a .32 inch auto (7.65mm) calibre IZH 79-8 model Baikal make semi-automatic pistol bearing serial number TPB358706 at Balmoral Industrial Estate, Navan, Co. Meath on June 10th, 2013.