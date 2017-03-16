Laois investors can face a hefty property bill for not paying tax on second home

Laois property owners who refused to pay a NPPR property tax on second homes have been warned that fines for not paying up will hit €10,000 next year.

The fine can be up to €7,800 and is deducted during a sale process. If the property is sold without the charge and interest being paid, the new owner is liable.

“You cannot close a sale without that certificate. It’s a huge amount, people are flabbergasted. I would say it’s very important for people to pay,” said Cllr Willie Aird.

Laois County Council director of services for finance, Gerry Murphy said people have to pay.

“Unfortunately some people didn’t pay on time, and they find that when they dispose of the property, they have to pay up,” said Mr Murphy.

The tax was charged from 2009 to 2013.