Write a letter to the Minister and save our hospital

Every household in Laois should write a letter to the Minister for Health to save Portlaoise hospital.

That was the battle cry by Dr Ashfaq Ahmad, a Portlaoise GP based at Kilminchy Medical Centre, calling on people power to reverse the inevitable Government decision to close the Midlands Regional Hospital.

“Please, every household, write a letter, because when you write a letter, this is a democratic country, it will have an effect, otherwise it won’t take too long to close this hospital and we’re going to lose such a beautiful facility,” he told the Leinster Express.

“I suggest every household writes a letter to the Health Minister explaining how important this hospital is, and if there’s any problem in the hospital, or any department, it does not mean we should close that department, we will need to fix it,” he said.

As part of his efforts to save the local hospital, Dr Ahmad even made an offer to the HSE to buy the facility last year, and continue running it as a joint private/public venture.

He contacted Deputy Sean Fleming with the idea, and Deputy Fleming brought the proposal to the Minister for Health.

However, the HSE said it would not sell or lease any of its hospitals to the private sector.

Join the protest now, and write a letter to Minister Harris at his constituency office at Office Unit 4, Market Court, Main Street, Bray, Co. Wicklow.