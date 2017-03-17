St Patrick's Day
What time are the St Patrick's Day parades on around Laois?
Laois is home to several St Patrick's Day Parades but you'll finding it tricky to make it to them all as they start early and a number begin at the same time.
The arrangements are as follows:
Portlaoise Parade kicks off at 12:30 from County Hall.
Mountmellick Parade starts 2pm from Turley’s Pub, Harbour Street.
Portarlington Parade begins at 3.30pm from Station Road.
Rathdowney Parade starts at 1pm from St Fergal's College
Mountrath Pardade starts at 12.30pm from St Fintan's field
Abbeyleix Parade starts at 12.30pm at Abbey Crescent
Ballyroan Parade starts after 10.15am
Spink Parade starts at 10.15am
Stradbally Parade starts 11am
Vicarstown Parade starts 9am
Timahoe Parade starts 10am
Rosenallis Parade starts at 3.30pm from John's Grove
Graiguecullen Parade 11am
Killeshin Parade 9.30am
