Round the clock day of prayer in Portlaoise Parish

Fresh from a busy week of Novena and following on from a global invite from Pope Francis, Portlaoise Parish is holding a event that will see parishioners involved in round the clock prayer.

The Portlaoise Parish '24 Hours to the Lord take place in SS Peter & Paul's Parish Church under the guidance of Msgr John Byrne PP and his colleagues.

The parish said the '24 Hours for the Lord' initiative was begun by Pope Francis in 2014. The Pople invited Parishes to open up their Churches for 24 hours of exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and quiet prayer with the availability of the Sacrament of Confession. The Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin is taking part.

"This year Portlaoise Parish will host the 24 hours of prayer and reflection beginning with an Opening Mass at 10am on Friday, March 24 led by Bishop Denis Nulty and concluding with 10am Mass on Saturday, March 25.

"You are invited to drop into the church for a visit anytime during that 24 hour period. Priests will be available for the Sacrament of Confession all day," says the Parish.

Portlaoise Parish has just held a busy nine day Novena which was attended by thousands of people. During the event some 272 children were confirmed with the Sacrament of Confirmation.

It's been busy year so far for the Parish. SS Peter & Paul's was chosen to launch catholic schools week earlier this year. Bishop Nulty celebrated the mass which was broadcast live on RTÉ television.