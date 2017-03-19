Stradbally parish parents encouraged to attend meeting on new secondary school

Parents from Stradbally and surrounding areas were encouraged to attend a meeting this week on Laois' newest secondary school.

Students from Stradbally parish have traditionally attended secondary school in Portlaoise. However, with the growth of the town's population, spaces can no longer be guaranteed in the town's existing three schools for non-Portlaoise resident pupils.

For instance, in the past year it has emerged that parents in Vicarstown were told that they would not be in line for a place in Portlaoise school and were advised by the Department of Education that the nearest next school was Athy.

However, this year the Department of Education gave the green light for a fourth Portlaoise secondary school which will be known as Dunamase College. The lead patron is the the Laois Offaly Education and Training Board and the Irish language schools patron An Foras Pátrúnachta is also involved.

An information session for interested parents will take place on Wednesday, March 22 in the Arthouse, Stradbally at 7.30pm.

The new school's Principal, Ms Aoife Elster, will be in attendance to answer questions, outline subjects on offer, and to explain specific arrangements for incoming first years in September 2017.

