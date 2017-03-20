Open meeting in Portlaoise to discuss Creative Ireland Programme

An open meeting will be held on Monday, April 3, in the Killeshin Hotel to share details about the Creative Ireland Programme.

Enabling creativity in every community is a core pillar of the Creative Ireland Programme, an ambitious five-year initiative which will place the strong assets of culture and creative communities at the centre of public policy.

A network of highly experienced arts officers, heritage officers and librarians has been set up across all 31 local authorities to lead on each county’s Creative Ireland Programme and a series of public meetings will be held over the next four weeks.

Laois County Council and the Creative Ireland national team will host the open meeting on Monday, April 3, in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise at 6.30pm to share details about the programme and to explore opportunities to increase access, engagement and collaboration in the local arts and creative industries.

Full details of the Creative Ireland Programme are available at creative.ireland.ie.