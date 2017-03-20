Weather warning issued as snow and hard frost is set hit the country this week

Met Éireann is warning the public to brace themselves for a sharp snap of unseasonably cold weather.

Following the spell of very wet weather that drowned out the St Patrick's Parades, the forcaster is now warning of snow and ice.

It says it will be very cold on Monday night with occasional wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow, heaviest and most frequent in the western half of the country.

Some accumulations of snow likely in places, especially over high ground. Lowest temperatures of +1 to -1 degrees Celsius, in fresh and gusty west to southwest winds which will reach gale force along the northwest coast.

A national Status Yellow warning is in place for showers of snow are expected at times overnight and during Tuesday morning. Some accumulations are likely, 1 to 3 centimetres locally, but possibly more on hills and mountains in the western half of the country.



Some dangerous driving conditions can be expected as road temperatures are likely to be close to freezing or below. The warning valid from 8pm Monday night to to noon on Tuesday.

Tuesday will also be very cold tomorrow, with temperatures several degrees below average. Ice, frost and lying snow in places at first. It will be a bright day for many with sunny spells and showers, some wintry especially in the early morning, but turning more to rain or sleet in the middle of the day.

It will be a good dry, sunny periods at times in the east and northeast especially, but cloudier in the south with some rain or sleet near the south coast. Maximum temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Tuesday night features more wintry showers in places with the risk of more prolonged wintry showers in parts of Leinster and Munster. It will be very cold with a severe frost forming where skies clear. Lowest temperatures between +1 and -4 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are also forecast to be cold days with moderate to fresh northerly winds, making if feel extra cold. Mainly dry though with sunny spells, just a few showers. On Thursday showers are likely to turn wintry on high ground in the east. Frost again on both Wednesday and Thursday night. Daytime temperatures between 6 and 9 degrees at best.

Friday and the weekend are expected to b dry and bright in most areas with slack winds. It's likely to become milder by day with sunshine, but nights will stay cold with an ongoing chance of frost.