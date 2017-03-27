Portlaoise man's jail term suspended as he donated money

A Portlaoise man appealing a one-month sentence for public order matters had the sentence suspended at the recent circuit court after making a donation to the Cuisle Centre.

Thomas Delaney, 1 Fielbrook, Portlaoise, received the sentence in the district court, for an offence in April or May of 2015.

Evidence was heard that a number of drunken males were at the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel. They were asked to leave, but refused to do so, and the appellant attempted to headbutt Garda O’Brien.

He appealed the prison sentence before the circuit court in February, 2016, and the case was adjourned.

When the case returned to the circuit court recently, solicitor, Mr Philip Meagher said the case had been adjourned for his client to pay €300, which he had in court.

Directing that the money go to the Cuisle Centre, Judge Keenan Johnson suspended the one-month sentence for 12 months, on condition the appellant enter a peace bond and be of good behaviour.