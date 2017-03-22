Court - Portlaoise man kicked pub door, abused fast food staff, and threw keg through casino window

Before last week’s district court was a Portlaoise man convicted of drunkenly kicking a pub door, abusing the staff of a fast food outlet, and smashing the front door of the casino in Portlaoise with a beer keg.

John Lawlor, Clonroosk View, Portlaoise, appeared before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, for finalisation of a number of charges relating to three different dates last year.

On September 9 last, the accused was drunk and threw a beer keg at the door of Caesar’s Casino in Portlaoise, causing the glass to shatter and break.

€120 damage was caused

On October 15, at 2.15am, the accused was acting in a threatening, abusive and aggressive manner towards the staff of a pizzeria on Main Street, Portlaoise.

He was arrested, but continued to act in a threatening and aggressive manner after arrest.

On October 29, at 00.15am, the accused was detected on Main Street, kicking the door of Sally Gardens pub.

He was extremely intoxicated and was being abusive to members of the public.

The accused had some 23 previous convictions, including three for public order offences.

When the cases were first heard in the district court, Judge Catherine Staines imposed community service in lieu of prison, and directed the accused to pay compensation.

The judge said the damage at the casino was appalling behaviour on the night.

The accused was also directed to write a letter of apology to the staff members he abused in the pizzeria.

The matters were then adjourned, and the accused subsequently paid some of the compensation as directed, with an amount outstanding.

When the case returned to the district court last week, defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that her client did not have the money, as a direct debit had gone out of his account the night before, leaving him at a deficit.

However, Judge Catherine Staines said she had given him four months to pay, and remarked he is in full-time employment.

Telling the accused to borrow the money if he had to, Judge Staines adjourned the case to the afternoon.

When the case was recalled later in the day, the accused paid over €200.

Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.