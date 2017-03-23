Court - Portlaoise man caught with gloves and a screwdriver to be used in crime

A Portlaoise man has been jailed for having implements which could be used to commit a theft.

Brendan Tuohy (27), Lake Drive, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, appeared before last week’s sitting of the district court.

Inspector Eamon Curley gave evidence that on January 16 this year, at Higgins Park, Fairgreen, Portlaoise, the accused and another man were detected trespassing.

The accused discarded gloves and a screwdriver when the gardaí found him.

Tuohy had 45 previous convictions, including 18 public order, and theft, burglary and robbery charges.

He failed to appear in court on March 9 last, to meet the charge.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client accepted that it looked as if he were about to commit an offence.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that her client had struggled since he wasreleased from prison on December 28 last and he fell back into old habits.

In sentencing, Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused had been caught with articles which could be used to commit a theft offence,.

Judge Staines imposed 12 months in prison, and suspended the last four months on condition Tuohy remain under probation supervision. Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.