Court - Woman charged with money laundering in Portlaoise

A woman has been sent forward for trial charged with money laundering.

A book of evidence was served on Alicia Durlik (26), 61 DeVesci Court, Portlaoise.

She is charged with three counts of drug possession, three counts of having drugs for sale or supply, and one charge under the money laundering and terrorist financing act, at her home address, on September 30 last.

Defence was solicitor, Ms Tracy Horan and barrister, Ms Louise Troy.

Bail was granted on the accused’s own bond of €100, and independent surety of €5,000.

Conditions of bail are that the accused must not leave Ireland; she must sign on daily at the garda station; and she must notify the gardaí of any change of address.

Summary matters on the charge sheets were adjourned to July 6.