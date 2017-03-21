Old St. Peter’s Church Portlaoise selected by the Heritage Council under 2017 Adopt a Monument Scheme

Seven new sites, including Old St. Peter’s Church Portlaoise, have been chosen to take part in the 2017 Adopt a Monument Scheme run by the Heritage Council.

The Church is one of the oldest buildings surviving in Portlaoise and dates back to the middle of the 16th century. The Portlaoise Tidy Towns group wish to conserve the historic fabric of the site, and to recreate a place for peaceful reflection within the busy town centre of Portlaoise.

Speaking about the sites chosen, Ian Doyle, Head of Conservation at The Heritage Council said, "While it was originally planned to have just four new sites join the Scheme, we received over 50 applications from community groups across Ireland. The energy and enthusiasm of the seven groups shortlisted made it impossible to choose between them. Each of the sites are unique and represent important aspects of Ireland’s heritage. We are really looking forward to working with the community in each area to uncover the stories of their local archaological and heritage site," added Doyle.

The other sites chosen include; Kilbarron Castle, County Donegal; Mountbellew Walled Garden, County Galway; St. Molaing’s Millrace, St. Mullins, County Carlow; Earlshill Colliery and Powder House, Slieveardagh, County Tipperary; Kilfinane Motte, County Limerick; Knockboy Medieval Parish Church, County Waterford

The Adopt a Monument Scheme offers communities expertise, mentoring and support to help them to care for their local heritage, work collaboratively to develop and understand the story of their locality. The Scheme first began in 2016 with six community groups ‘adopting’ their local monuments, with mentoring, training and specialist expertise provided by the Heritage Council and experts from Abarta Heritage.

"The seven sites chosen for 2017 will benefit from extensive training, mentoring and specialist advice. One of the key components of the Scheme and one which makes it so unique is the development of positive partnerships between communities and heritage specialists, which helps to ensure the sustainable future of their monuments," added Doyle.