Laois County Council does not know how much land it owns

Laois County Council is unaware of just how much land it owns.

“Incomplete and inadequate” is how a government auditor has described Laois County Council’s register of its own properties.

The local authority has known of its inadequate register of the lands its owns since 2009, but it intends to take action this year.

The council’s own audit committee says it agrees with the government auditor, in its annual report adopted at recent council meeting.

“An up to date register of lands is essential for the appropriate management, mapping and monitoring of all land owned by the Council to meet its acquisition, custody and disposal obligations,” the committee commented.

“This issue has been on the agenda of the committee for a number of years”.

following an internal audit report that was carried out in 2009, and periodic updates that have been placed before the committee for consideration since then,” the committee chairperson John Brennan said in the annual report.

The council Chief Executive John Mulholland has allocated extra funds to “ensure it is adequately managed going forward”, and that this work is to be completed in 2017.

“The committee agrees that action should be taken to complete the property interest register in 2017 and the matter will be monitored and reviewed throughout the year,” the audit chairman Mr Brennan said.