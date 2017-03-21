SNOW AND ICE ON THE WAY AGAIN WARNS MET ÉIREANN

Met Éireann has issued a national Yellow Alert Weather Warning for snow-ice.

The forecaster says it will be cold overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with temperatures below freezing and down to -3 C, with some scattered wintry showers and a few patches of freezing fog.

But later tonight, a band of rain and sleet will develop over Leinster and will fall as snow in places. Some snow will extend into parts of north and east Munster around dawn also. 1 -3 cm of snow are likely locally, with larger amounts on high ground.

In some eastern and southeastern coastal districts, with onshore breezes, the precipitation is likely to stay as rain or sleet.

The warning is valid from 6pm Tuesday, March 21 to Wednesday, March 22 10am

