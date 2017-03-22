SNOW AND ICE CAUSING BIG TRAFFIC HOLD UPS IN LAOIS

Motorists have been urged to give plenty of time to reach your destination in the wake of heavy snow across Laois and other parts of the country.

Traffic is moving slowing on many Laois roads and there is a particularly bad hold up in Abbeyleix town centre with traffic lights out at the Mountrath/ Carlow road junction in the middle of the town.

Gardaí said conditions were poor on the N80 Portlaoise/Carlow Rd on the Carlow side of Stradbally at Windy Gap with slush and snow. The AA advise to avoid the route if possible.

At least one collision was reported in the early hours of the morning by Transport Infrastructure Ireland. It occurred on the M7 between Junction 16 - Portlaoise and Junction 17 - Portlaoise (West).

The AA advise motorists to remember that stopping distances are 10 times longer in ice and snow.

Met Éireann's Yellow Alert warning for snow and ice is due to run to 10am on Wednesday, March 22. However, the forecaster has warned that the weather will continue to be cold and unsettled for the rest of the week.

For updates on roads check TII on twitter here and check AA roadwatch here

For updates on the weather check Met Éireann here