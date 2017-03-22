Crime journalists helps raise €2,000 for community alert event Laois

The Woodenbridge would like to extend a huge thank you to all who supported, sponsored and contributed in any way towards making the 7k Blueway Walk on Sunday 19th March an outstanding success.

The day's event netted a figure in the region of €2,000 which will go some way towards achieving phase 1 of the Woodenbridge Community Alert CCTV Project.

To mark the occasion special guest Sunday Independent crime correspondent Paul Williams, who was accompanied by his wife Ann, was presented with a wooden bowel carved from a local Beach Tree by local Woodcrafter Andrew Bailey.

The stewards who did such an outstanding job in ensuring the free flow of traffic. Taidgh and Mary Dooley for providing field parking. The many landowners whose path the walkers trailed also the bridge builders who provided a safe crossing at the River Goul.

The catering committee for the super refreshments provided at Newtown Mill also to Tara at the Mill for her continued support. The registration crew and ticket sellers, Sergeant Mark Doran and sound technician Tom Ferns.

A big thanks were extended to to all our raffle sponsors SuperValu Rathdowney, Supermacs Ballacolla, Glanbia Ballacolla, Keane's Service Station, A & H Bailey, Hawthorn Lounge, O'Malley's Bar, Kate's Hair Studio, Dunphy Agri, J&M Dollard and Hayes Bar.

Congratulations to all the following winners Aideen Maher, Michael Dunphy, Michael Kavanagh, Sean O'Brien, Hillary Lalor, Margaret Dunphy, Reene Cannon, Claire O'Brien, Pat Dunphy, Rachiel McCartney, Stephen Mulligan, Marian Crombie, Ben Galvin, Michael Cannon, Ann Marie Cannon, Eddie Walsh and Martin Mahoney.