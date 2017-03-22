Let your inner superhero (or villain) out

Local superhero fans, comicbook aficionados, cosplayers, gamers, geeks, and children of all ages, rejoice!

For this June, Portlaoise will become the Mecca of all things Manga, the Promised Land of primary coloured artwork, the epicentre of escapism, when Celtic Con - Ireland’s Midland Comic Convention comes to O’Loughlins Hotel.

An unmissable carnival for adventure and fantasy fans and also just a great day out for all the family, this colourfully unique event will feature comic dealers and artists, as well as chance to meet with some comic industry legends.

Everyone from hardcore collectors to the casually curious will find something to stoke their interest in either the Comic Village or The Geek Market, featuring a wealth of classic comics, bespoke art, and a full range of merchandise such as figures, trading cards, games, clothes and more.

There will also be a Gaming Zone boasting not only the latest titles, but for nostalgia fans a range of retro and indie games on both console and tabletop forms. Those hungry to participate can challenge a friend, defeat a stranger or get involved in one of the tournaments.

And don’t be surprised if you bump into a lost Jedi or half the Suicide Squad on Main Street, as an alluring feature of any comic con is the cosplay option, where attendees can dress up as their favourite characters to be in with the chance of winning some awesome prizes.

There’s also a chance to show off your own skills with the pencils and paints, as there will be a special art competition to design a perfect mascot for this year’s Celtic Con, with a very unique prize promised.

Celtic Con comes to Portlaoise on Saturday, June 24, for more information see https://www.celticcon.com/