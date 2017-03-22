Portarlington brothers jailed for robbing filling station with knife to get drug money

Two Portarlington brothers have been sentenced to five years in jail, with the last two years suspended, for robbing a filling station with a knife to get money to feed their heroin addiction.

Wayne Carroll (24) and Jason Carroll (27), both with a listed address in Portarlington, appeared before the recent circuit court charged with robbery.

Garda Thomas Dooley gave evidence, along with State prosecutor, Mr Will Fennelly, that on October 7, 2015, the two accused entered the Rosecourt Filling Station with their hoods up to conceal their faces. They were wearing gloves and Wayne Carroll had a knife.

Two staff members were working, one male and one female, and the male was threatened with the knife over the counter by Wayne Carroll. Jason Carroll then went behind the counter and kicked him on the hip to spur him into action.

The two brothers made off with around €230 in the robbery, which they spent that same evening on heroin.

“They went and bought heroin straight away with the proceeds of this,” said Garda Dooley.

Jason Carroll had 41 previous convictions, including burglary, theft and drug offences.

Wayne Carroll also had a large number of previous convictions.

In a victim impact statement, the staff member said that the use of the knife had been very distressing and had caused him anxiety afterwards. He handed in his notice at the shop and is currently in America.

The court heard that the business owner has now upped security by installing a bulletproof kiosk costing €7,000.

Remarking that both men had appalling criminal records and were “prisoners to their addiction”, Judge Keenan Johnson said the court had an obligation to impose a severe sentence on each of the accused, primarily to deter others.

The judge imposed a five-year sentence on each man, with the final two years suspended on condition they enter a peace bond; they remain under probation supervision; they undertake training for employment after their release; and they remain free of illicit substances.