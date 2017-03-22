Electricity still out in Abbeyleix and Durrow this lunchtime after snowfall

Durrow and Abbeyleix are still without power this lunchtime, following last night's heavy snowfall across the county.

ESB crews are working to restore power to the affected areas.

Motorists are been urged to drive carefully. The traffic lights at the Mountrath/Carlow road junction are out.

Motorists have been urged to give plenty of time to reach their destination. The AA advise motorists to remember that stopping distances are ten times longer in ice and snow.

Met Éireann has warned that the weather will continue to be cold and unsettled for the rest of the week.