Appeal for information after two local pubs robbed

Investigations are underway following break-ins at two pubs over the past 24-hours. 

The Wheel Inn at The Heath was broken into on Tuesday, sometime between 11am and 3pm. The property was ransacked and a quantity of tools was taken. 

Meanwhile, poor weather conditions were not enough to deter burglars at Fleming's Bar at Newtown this morning. 

The raiders gained entry after breaking a window, and took a quantity of alcohol. It is believed the incident occurred sometime around 4am. 

Portlaoise Gardai are appealing for witnesses or information to both incidents.