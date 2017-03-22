Appeal for information after two local pubs robbed
Investigations are underway following break-ins at two pubs over the past 24-hours.
The Wheel Inn at The Heath was broken into on Tuesday, sometime between 11am and 3pm. The property was ransacked and a quantity of tools was taken.
Meanwhile, poor weather conditions were not enough to deter burglars at Fleming's Bar at Newtown this morning.
The raiders gained entry after breaking a window, and took a quantity of alcohol. It is believed the incident occurred sometime around 4am.
Portlaoise Gardai are appealing for witnesses or information to both incidents.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on