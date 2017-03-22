Flanagan condemns terrorist attack in London

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charlie Flanagan had condemned today's terrorist attack in Westminster.

“I unreservedly condemn the attack outside the Houses of Parliament at Westminster today. I deplore the loss of life, and note that the casualties include a police officer killed in the line of duty.

"I wish to extend my condolences and on behalf of my Government, my support to the people of London and the UK. Terror and violence will never triumph over democracy.



“The Irish Embassy and my Department have been active in London, and at this time we have no reason to believe that any Irish citizens have been affected or are persons over whom there are concerns.

"Anyone concerned about family members in London should contact my Department on 01 408 2000, or the Embassy in London on 0044 207 235 2171.”



