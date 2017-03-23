Line-up announced this morning for Electric Picnic 2017

The nation holds its breath this morning, with only hours to go to find out who will be entertaining us at Electric Picnic this summer.

Organisers have promised to announce the initial wave of performers at 12 noon today, there won't be a tap of work done nor a child washed until then!

Possibilities include Interpol, who accidentally mentioned Stradbally in a tweet earlier this year, while Gorillaz are releasing the first track off a new album today and may tour on the back of it, with lead Damon Albarn no stranger to EP, having headlined with Blur in 2015, and it's his birthday today!

The young ones will be hoping Ed Sheeran will return to Laois for his promised extra Irish dates this summer, but one thing is for sure, September 1 to 3 will once again be the highlight of the summer for thousands of music, comedy, arts and dance lovers of all ages.

The final round of weekend tickets went on sale at 9am this morning, and if it goes like last year, they will be sold out within a week. Sunday day tickets are sold out.

There will be a warm welcome for the festival again in Laois as it was revealed last week that it is worth €8m a year to the county, with half of that spent in Stradbally village alone.

Live Nation has a three stage instalment plan available to help you spread the cost of your tickets over a number of months.

