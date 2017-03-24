Marty Morrissey among the speakers at the Graiguecullen Parish Novena

RTÉ GAA commentator Marty Morrissey, the former Bishop of Ferns Sean Comiskey and the mother of missing school boy Philip Kearns are among those who will speak at the upcoming Graiguecullen Novena.

The 12th Solemn Novena begins on Monday, April 24 and runs for nine consecutive Monday nights. The theme for this year’s Novena is ‘A time to pray, a time to heal‘.

This year’s speakers are:-

24th April Br Philip Mulryne, Former Irish International & Manchester United Footballer soon to be ordained a Dominican Priest.

1st May Fr Paddy Byrne, Curate of Portlaoise Parish

8th May Fr David Collins, Franciscan Friary, Killarney

15th May Richard Moore, Founder of Children in Crossfire

22nd May Sean Mullan, Third Space, a social enterprise

29th May Alice Kearns, Mother of Missing schoolboy Philip Kearns

5th June Bishop Brendan Comiskey, Retired Bishop of Ferns

12th June Maria Steen, Iona Institute

19th June Marty Morrissey, RTÉ Sports Commentator

Graiguecullen Parish, which is located on the Carlow Laois border, invites people during Lent to place their petitions in the petition boxes in St Clare’s.