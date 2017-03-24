18-year-old male robbed 11-year-old boy in Portarlington and then abused boy's father

An 18-year-old male who robbed an 11-year-old boy in Portarlington and then abused the boy’s father when the man came to his son’s aid has been sentenced to ten months’ detention.

Patrick Carthy (18), Castle Park, Athy, was also charged at Portlaoise District Court in connection with a separate incident of dangerous driving, where he drove at speed through a housing estate trying to evade gardaí, after the gardaí observed him driving while disqualified.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that on March 2 this year, at Cooltederry, Portarlington, the gardaí encountered a car coming towards them and observed that the bumper on the vehicle was missing.

The gardaí recognised the driver, Patrick Carthy, and knew he was disqualified from driving. The accused took off at speed into a housing estate without slowing down, driving through the estate at great speed.

In a separate charge, on October 7 last, at Canal Road, Portarlington, an 11-year-old boy was asked for the time by the accused. Carthy then took the boy’s phone and ran away.

The boy went home and told his father and brother, who immediately went out and apprehended the accused and held him until the gardaí arrived.

He struggled to break free and was generally abusive toward the father, said Insp Conway.

He also managed to break the phone when he was trying to dispose of it.

The accused had 29 previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said the accused was very contrite about stealing the phone, as he hadn’t realised the boy was so young.

In relation to the driving offence, Mr Meagher said his client had got a loan of the vehicle from a young gentleman and he panicked when he saw the gardaí.

Judge Catherine Staines said the court had previously given the accused community service and a suspended sentence, and he had gone out and stolen a phone from an 11-year-old child, then abused the boy’s father when he came to his help.

She also noted that he had been driving on the wrong side of the road through a housing estate, where he could have killed someone.

For the theft of the phone, Judge Staines imposed ten months’ detention. For dangerous driving, the judge imposed three months, and disqualified him from driving for four years.

For no insurance, she disqualified him from driving for four years.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.