Silver lining for East Laois Macra Team are All-Ireland Debating

Termonfeckin Macra from Louth beat East Laois Macra to the top title at the All-Ireland debating final which took place in the Mallow GAA centre in Cork.

The East Laois Macra team of James Brennan, Teresa Brennan, Peter Farrell and James Greene debated the motion ‘That Macra na Feirme has forgotten its roots’.

East Laois member Teresa Brennan took home the award for best debater on the night.

Speaking at the final National President, Seán Finan, said,

“Well done to both teams that reached the final. Debating is one of Macra na Feirme’s oldest and most prestigious competitions and the fact that the cup awarded dates back to 1962 is testament to that.

“Debating is a very important life skill and the debating we saw in the final was fantastic and a credit to both clubs.”