Ireland will be warmer than Madrid this weekend

Laois is set for some sun after a week of snow and ice as temperature look set to hit 16 degrees on Sunday, making Ireland hotter than Madrid.

Tomorrow, Saturday, is expected to be dry with temperatures rising to 16 degrees, with just light breezes. It will be cooler on the east coast again, however, where it will only reach nine or ten degrees.

The sunshine continues for Sunday with temperatures between 14 and 16 degrees.

The balmy temperatures will make Ireland warmer than Madrid where rain and cooler temperatures are expected to set in over Saturday and Sunday.

The good news has been tempered with a forecast for further rain on Monday. However, the Midlands might avoid the heavier bouts as the southwest looks set to bear the brunt of the wet conditions.