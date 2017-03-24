Looking forward to a good stretch in the evenings as clocks go forward
Summer 'time' begins this weekend
There'll be a stretch in the evenings from Sunday with the arrival of summer 'time' this weekend.
While it is traditionally a sign of Spring, summer 'time' will commence at 1am Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday, March 26.
Clocks and watches should be put forward one hour at that time.
Summer time will end at 1am. Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday 29 October 2017.
