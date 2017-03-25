Free public seminar in Portlaoise on migraine

The Migraine Association of Ireland announces a FREE Public Seminar on Migraine in Children and Adults.

On the 30th of March, 2017 at 7pm in the Maldron Hotel, Portlaoise, two key medical experts will present a FREE information seminar for adults and children who are suffering migraine.

The seminar will be delivered by Consultant Paediatrician, Dr.Muhammed Tariq and Jane Melling, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Migraine Clinic, Dublin Neurological Institute, Mater Hospital Dublin

An estimated 10% of children suffer migraine - that’s over 100,000 children in Ireland alone. The condition is misunderstood and often misdiagnosed in children. A recent BT Young Scientist’s Project by migraine sufferer Tara O’Brien discovered that 1 in 4 students suffered from migraine but only 27% of teachers felt they knew how to treat and support a student suffering from migraine.

Migraine is recognised as a medical condition, by the Department of Education allowing students to avail of extra supports and arrangements under the Reasonable Accommodation for Certificate Examinations (R.A.C.E) Scheme. Only 5% of students and 12% of teachers are aware that this scheme is available to migraine sufferers, despite the fact that it has proved an invaluable support to students especially around stressful exam times.

Dr Muhammed Tariq is a Consultant Paediatrician in the Midlands Regional Hospital with an interest in Respiratory, Allergy, Migraine and Sleep. Dr. Tariq was previously a Consultant Paediatrician in the UK for a number of years and he trained at King’s College London. He has extensive expertise and experience treating migraine and headache disorders in children and he has developed Ireland’s first GP protocol for diagnosing paediatric migraine.

The seminar will also feature an information and advice session for Adult Migraine Sufferers with Clinical Nurse Specialist. Jane Melling. Jane will explain the various treatments, medications and lifestyle adaptations that often prevent or reduce migraine attacks.

There are over 500,000 people who suffer migraine in Ireland, with an estimated 13, 000 attacks occurring every day at a cost of €252 million annually to the Irish Economy in lost days and reduced productivity.

To book a FREE place email info@migraine.ie or you can book on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.ie/e/migraine-in-children-and-adults-expert-seminar-tickets-32660567637?aff=es2

The Migraine Association has provided advocacy, information and support services for migraine sufferers in Ireland for over 20 years. www.migraine.ie.