Laois house prices up 12%

The price of the average three-bed semi-detached house in County Laois has risen by 12% over the past 12 months, according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

While prices remained stable at €140,000 in the last three months, the county has seen the average price rise from €125,000 since March 2016, the survey found.

“Demand is good in Portlaoise. High-end properties in the town make €165,000 while low range properties fetch €130,000,” said Seamus Browne, REA Seamus Browne, Portlaoise.

Overall, the average house price across the country has risen by 10.9% over the past 12 months – a marked increase on the 7.7% rise registered to the end of December 2016.

The biggest percentage increases over the past year came in the country’s smaller rural towns situated outside of Dublin, the commuter belt and the major cities.

The commuter counties of Louth, Meath, Kildare, Wicklow, Carlow and Laois rebounded after a relatively static end to 2016 to rise by 2.9% in the past three months, with the average house appreciating by over €6,000 in the quarter.