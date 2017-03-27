Public consultation on Laois solar farm

Residents of Timahoe and Stradbally are invited to attend public consultation evenings on a proposed new solar farm to be built in the area.

Lightsource, Europe’s leading solar energy company, will soon unveil a proposal for a solar farm in County Laois, capable of powering more than 21,000 homes.

The company is inviting local residents to view and discuss the proposals at two community information events at St Joseph’s Hall, Stradbally, on Wednesday, April 5 and at Timahoe Community Hall, on Thursday, April 6. Both sessions will be held from 5pm to 8pm.

Plans for the solar farm, on land between Stradbally and Timahoe, are still at an early stage and Lightsource is keen to engage with local residents to help shape the final proposals before they are submitted to Laois County Council for consideration.

The proposed project is located in fields that are low-lying and well-screened by trees and hedgerows. The solar panels, which make up the majority of the development, would reach a maximum height of 2.5 metres, and all new transmission cabling will be buried underground.

All vegetation within the proposed solar farm site would be retained and managed as part of the project.

Residents wishing to view the initial proposal in more detail or make suggestions to the Lightsource Planning Department can meet them in person at the community information events, or can submit comments via the Lightsource Planning Portal, by visiting www.lightsource-re.ie, clicking ‘In-House Planning’ and typing the site name ‘East Laois’ into the search box. An online feedback form is also available on the page.