500 litres of kerosene stolen at Ballylinan home

Gardaí are appealing for information after 500 litres of kerosene were stolen from a house in the Wolfhill area of Ballylinan.

This significant burglary took place some time between Monday, March 20 and Wednesday, March 22, at a rural home. Given the large amount of fuel taken, the gardaí believe that either a van must have been used, or the culprits came back to the premises a number of times.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious vans in the area is asked to contact the gardaí.

Another house was broken into in the Ballylinan area on Monday, March 20, at Milltown. The alarm was activated after thieves knocked the alarm box off the wall and the house ransacked.

A small quantity of cash was taken.

Also on March 20, a house at Lake Vale in the Portlaoise estate of Kilminchy was broken into at around 2.45pm. The householder returned home to disturb the thief and nothing was taken from the premises.

There is no description of the burglar as the homeowner just heard the sound of running from the house.

Investigations are underway following break-ins at two Laois pubs.

The Wheel Inn at The Heath was broken into last Tuesday, March 21, sometime between 11am and 3pm. The property was ransacked and a quantity of tools was taken.

Meanwhile, poor weather conditions were not enough to deter burglars at Fleming's Bar at Newtown last Wednesday morning, March 22.

The raiders gained entry after breaking a window, and took a quantity of alcohol. It is believed the incident occurred sometime around 4am.

Portlaoise Gardai are appealing for witnesses or information to both incidents.

On Saturday, March 25, an unoccupied house at Redcastle, Mountrath was broken into, some time between 9am and 6pm. A rear door was forced and cash and other incidentals were taken.

Anyone who can assist with any of these crimes should call Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100.