Laois live register down 13% in the past 12 months

The economic recovery continues with the local live register recording a drop of 13 percent in the numbers signing on in Laois over the last 12 months.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office reveal that there were 5,834 people signing on in the county as of February, 3,319 men and 2,515 women.

This broke down as 2,981 in Portlaoise (1,719 men and 1,262 women), 2,032 in Portarlington (1,142 men and 890 women), and 821 in Rathdowney (458 men and 363 women).

The current figure is down 901, or 13 percent, from February of 2016, when there were 6,735 signing on in Laois, 4,017 men and 2,718 women.

This broke down as 3,379 in Portlaoise (1,995 men and 1,384 women), 2,398 in Portarlington (1,438 men and 960 women), and 958 in Rathdowney (584 men and 374 women)

However, the current figure is still close to 270 percent what it was a decade ago, with a look back to the boom time of February 2007 showing there were just 2,160 on the local live register, 1,173 men and 987 women.

This broke down to 942 in Portlaoise, 847 in Portarlington, and 371 in Rathdowney.