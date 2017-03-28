Ballinakill woman put off the road for drink driving

A Ballinakill woman has been put off the road for drink driving.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence at last week's court that Deirdre Cunningham (49), Stanhope Street, Ballinakill, was detected driving with 48mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The accused had a previous conviction for drink driving.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said his client had a history of difficulty with alcohol and had spent stints in rehab over the years.

Since the offence, she has attended for treatment and is doing very well.

Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined the accused €300, and disqualified her from driving for six years.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.