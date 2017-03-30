Woman found slumped behind wheel of car given probation act

A woman found slumped behind the wheel of her car apparently under the influence of an intoxicant has been given the probation act and disqualified from driving.

Karina McDermott (27), now residing in a hostel on Brunswick Street, Dublin, appeared before last week’s court.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that on December 17 last, the accused was found slumped behind the wheel of a car at Kilmalogue Park, Portarlington. The car was stopped sideways across the road with the keys in the ignition and the lights on.

The accused was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of an intoxicant, and at the garda station she failed to supply either a blood or urine sample.

She had eight previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had not wished to cause difficulty for the gardaí, but on the night she suffered a medical difficulty and the prospect of a needle or urine was not an option.

There was a separate charge against the accused, which Ms Fitzpatrick said had happened the morning after her client had taken drink and the effects had not worn off. She had an argument with her mother, and is now homeless.

Remarked Judge Catherine Staines: “She clearly has a drink problem.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused is suitable for a place on residential treatment.

For drink driving, Judge Staines imposed the probation act and disqualified the accused from driving for four years. On the other charge, Judge Staines imposed the probation act.