Prisoner caught with phone, charger and SIM card

A prisoner caught with a mobile phone and charger in the Midlands Prison has been jailed for one week.

Before last week’s district court was Barney McGinley (24).

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence, that on January 14 this year, the accused was observed receiving an item from a visitor.

He was searched and a mobile phone, SIM card and charger were found on him.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said his client had just finished a three-month sentence for robbery. He suffered sanctions in the prison for the phone offence and was in lockup for 40 days.

Mr Meagher said his client had been experiencing difficulties at home with his partner, with whom he had two children.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed one week in prison.